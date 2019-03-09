Watch: Cher Praises Nancy Pelosi for Fighting ‘Old White Men’ Like Trump

Pop icon and left-wing activist Cher lauded Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for fighting against “bully” President Donald Trump at an event for International Women’s Day.

“Since the day our founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, our country has been run almost exclusively by old white men,” Cher said at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors event. “Thankfully because of Nancy and other strong women, this is changing.”

“Nancy is a fighter. She won’t back down. She muscled through the Affordable Care Act and she isn’t afraid to go to-to-toe with a bully and beat him at his own game.”

The ceremony, which aired on Friday for International Women’s Day, is meant to honor “history-making women.”

“When I see Trump spew his hate and tell his gazillion lies, I get pissed off and I feel uneasy at the same time,” the “Strong Enough” singer also said.

“I see Nancy come on TV and I think, ‘OK, this is all good, Nancy is in the house.'”

The 72-year-old recently lashed out at Trump, saying that he kisses the “asses” of “child molesters,” among others.

“WHY IS trump ”ALWAYS” PR MAN 4 VILLAINS!?” she said. “WHY DOES HE [Love],KOWTOW,[Kiss] ASSES OF DICTATORS,CHILD MOLESTERS, MURDERS, WIFE BEATERS, ANTISEMITES, WHITE SUPREMACISTS, HATER OF ANY SKIN NOT LILY WHITE.WHY!?”