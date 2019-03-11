Cher Calls for Laws to Control Men’s Bodies: ‘Must Be Circumcised, & Show Papers or Penis’

Left-wing pop icon Cher suggested in a recent social media post that women create laws over men’s bodies like banning the use of Viagra and giving the death penalty for those men who use massage parlors.

“REPUBLICANS BELIEVE THEY’VE GOT GOD GIVEN RIGHT 2 DICTATE WHAT WE DO WITH OUR BODIES,” Cher exclaimed.

“WOMEN MUST MAKE LAWS 2 CONTROL MENS BODIES. NO VIAGRA, ROGAIN, TESTOSTERONE‼️ALL MEN MUST BE CIRCUMCISED,& SHOW PAPERS OR PENIS 2 PROVE IT.MASSAGE PARLORS PUNISHABLE BY [Death]. MEN MUST TAKE THE [Pill].”

Cher has been on a roll with deranged social media posts recently. She suggested earlier this month that President Donald Trump supports are child molesters and “wife beaters.”

“WHY IS trump ‘ALWAYS’ PR MAN 4 VILLAINS!?” the 72-year-old asked. “WHY DOES HE, KOWTOW, [Kiss] ASSES OF DICTATORS,CHILD MOLESTERS, MURDERS, WIFE BEATERS, ANTISEMITES, WHITE SUPREMACISTS, HATER OF ANY SKIN NOT LILY WHITE.”

During an event for International Women’s Day, the “I Found Someone” singer lauded Nancy Pelosi for her work in fighting against “old white men.”

“Since the day our founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, our country has been run almost exclusively by old white men.” she said.

“Thankfully because of Nancy and other strong women, this is changing.”