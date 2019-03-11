Kerry Washington: Trump Is ‘Traumatizing Children’ with Our Tax Dollars

Actress Kerry Washington attacked President Donald Trump over the weekend for his border and immigration enforcement policies, claiming that the United States is “subjecting refugees to inhumane conditions.”

“Let me be clear: It is legal to seek asylum. When people cross our borders, their human rights come with them. We must protect those human rights because as Fannie Lou Hamer said: Nobody’s free until everybody’s free,” Kerry Washington said, posting photos of her visiting Tijuana, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border.

https://www.instagram.com/kerrywashington/p/Bu0tBz3HfaX/

“It was an eye opening & heart breaking experience. We were able to bear witness to how the current administration is treating refugee families. We MUST demand better,” the Scandal actress said, asking her followers to donate to the pro-migration activist organization “Families Belong Together.”

“No more traumatizing children, no more separating families, no more subjecting refugees to inhumane conditions. Not on our watch. Not with our tax paying dollars.”

Washington supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race, even starring in a campaign ad for the Democratic nominee.

Following the election of President Trump, the 42-year-old vowed to not “stop fighting” Trump and said that Hollywood stars should be more active in politics.

“A lot of people are saying right now that actors shouldn’t express their opinions when it comes to politics. But the truth is, actors are activists, no matter what,” she said.