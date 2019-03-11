Pete Davidson: Being Fan of Accused Sex Abuser R. Kelly the ‘Same Thing’ as Being a Catholic

Saturday Night Live funny man Pete Davidson joked that being an R. Kelly fan is the “same thing” as being a Catholic.

During his “Weekend Update” bit, Pete Davidson set up his rant saying, “Before I continue, this guy is a monster, and he should go to jail forever.”

That didn’t stop him from delivering a low blow to Catholics.

“But if you support the Catholic Church isn’t that like the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?” Davidson continued.

“I don’t really see the difference, except for one’s music is significantly better,” the comedian said.

Davidson concluded saying that it is possible to like Kelly’s music while hating the actions he is accused of perpetrating. He also noted that he should not be expected to purge his favorite entertainers from his life when they turn out to be creeps, else he will end up with no entertainment at all.

Th SNL bit comes on the heels of Kelly pleading not guilty in Chicago after a last month’s indictment on ten counts of sexual assault. The R & B star was also arrested last week for non-payment of child support.

Of course, the Catholic Church has suffered from decades of accusations, coverups, and convictions of priests molesting young people going back 50 years.

Davidson himself raised eyebrows late last year for mocking the war-wounds of Congressman Dan Crenshaw. The comedian eventually apologized to Crenshaw for making fun of a missing eye that the Rep. lost in battle in Afghanistan.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.