‘Westworld’ Star Evan Rachel Wood Claims Photos of ‘Self-Harm’ from ‘Abusive Relationship’

HBO’s Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood shared several photos to social media that she says are a result of an abusive relationship, including images of “self-harm.”

The True Blood actress Tweeted out images from a photo shoot from several years ago that she says were taken when she was suffering domestic violence in an abusive relationship.

“The day of this photoshoot, I was so weakened by an abusive relationship. I was emaciated, severely depressed, and could barely stand. I fell into a pool of tears and was sent home for the day,” she wrote.

Evan Rachel Wood hopes to highlight domestic abuse to help others speak out and get themselves out of such situations.

The actress posted a second tweet and shared images that she says depicts the “self-harm” she engaged in to try and prevent her abusive partner from abusing her.

“2 years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self-harm. When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him,” she wrote. “It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point, I was desperate to stop the abuse, and I was too terrified to leave. #IAmNotOk.”

Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that she has been raped twice but has never given many details about the attacks. She also recently proclaimed herself to be a bisexual.

An advocate for sexual abuse survivors, Wood testified before Congress last year before the House Judiciary Committee and lobbied for more government support for sex assault survivors.

