Actress Ilana Glazer Says NY Abortion Law ‘Making the World a Better Place’

Comedy Central’s Broad City creator Ilana Glazer praised Planned Parenthood supporters, New York Democrat lawmakers, and journalists Tuesday for working to achieve an abortion law that pro-life activists say allows “infanticide.”

“You’re work is making the world a better place, in real time,” Glazer said, reported the Times Union. “It is chiller in New York state because of your work.”

#ReproRecharge rally TODAY: 10:30 am – 11:30 am w/ NYS Planned Parenthood statewide advocates & Broad City’s Ilana Glazer! Didn't register to support our reproductive health care & rights? Watch the action at 10:30 am: https://t.co/3Av61NZ1Gm #ReproRecharge #NoGagRule pic.twitter.com/fVsynEFqYC — PPESA (@PPESActs) March 12, 2019

Glazer, who co-created Comedy Central’s Broad City with Abbie Jacobson, was a special guest speaker at Albany’s Convention Center for Planned Parenthood’s annual Day of Action, an event described by the Times Union as “jubilant.”

In January, New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the Reproductive Health Act, which allows abortions “at any time when necessary to protect a patient’s life or health.”

The “health” exception, however, is intended to be vague. When the U.S. Supreme Court invented a right to abortion in 1973, it defined the ‘health’ exception to include any number of factors, such as “physical, emotional, psychological, familial, and the woman’s age.”

The bill, which made abortion a “fundamental right,” was easily approved by New York’s state legislature since Democrats won control of the state Senate in November.

.@LilaGraceRose Responds to NY's “Reproductive Health Act” "Convicted criminals aren’t subjected to the death penalty in NY state, but now children up until the 9th month of pregnancy can be given lethal injections & poisoned to death" Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/LUfKTkSsUP pic.twitter.com/rOUT0V7sJ4 — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 23, 2019

National pro-life leader Lila Rose, president of Live Action, described New York’s new law as “barbaric and inhumane,” and “no different than infanticide.”

“Convicted criminals aren’t subjected to the death penalty in NY state, but now children up until the 9th month of pregnancy can be given lethal injections & poisoned to death,” Rose tweeted.

At Planned Parenthood’s Day of Action, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins celebrated the abortion law, saying, “I have a million pink scarves.”

“We are at the table, we are in the room, we are standing up for women and we are standing up for what we know is important,” she added.

“New York pro-lifers fought successfully for more than a decade to defeat this radical pro-abortion bill,” Rose said in a statement after Cuomo signed the bill into law. “But the November election put pro-abortion Democrats in control of both state houses, and Democrat politicians have made abortion on demand a priority.”

A recent Marist poll showed 75 percent of Americans want substantial restrictions on abortion, including 60 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of those who identify as pro-choice.

New York’s new abortion law also permits non-physicians to administer abortion-inducing drugs and moves the abortion law from the state’s penal code to its health code.

New York Right to Life warned the new law removes criminal penalties for “acts of violence against a pregnant mother and her child.”

The law defines a “person” as a “human being who has been born and is alive,” a description that eliminates recognition of “personhood” in the unborn.

“While the pro-abortion zealots in New York have won this battle, they will ultimately lose the war on abortion,” Rose asserted.