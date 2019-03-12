First Lady Melania Trump wore a pair of luxury coats this weekend that are style essentials for the drawn-out winter season that doesn’t seem to be warming up anytime soon.

Mrs. Trump is always one to throw a coat on, so it came as no surprise that she chose two hip-length and traditional designs this past weekend.

On a trip to Alabama, Mrs. Trump wore a sold-out Tommy Hilfiger navy double-breasted peacoat with gold buttons, uniform-style red patch along one sleeve, and knit cuffs for the classic patriotic chic, military-esque essential.

Mrs. Trump’s burgundy sateen J Brand skinny jeans, which retail for less than $100, matched the patch on the Hilfiger sleeve — of course! — as well as the stripes on her $142 Adidas sneakers. Mrs. Trump’s favorite pair of Saint Laurent sunglasses kept her eyes out of the sunlight for the day.

While arriving back at the White House this weekend, Mrs. Trump kept it traditional in a classic Burberry “Kensington” short trench coat, similar to that of the one she wore last year arriving in Belgium — another essential for winter.

Like her previous Burberry look, Mrs. Trump made sure this ensemble was all about the classic trench, wearing a pair of black skinny pants with some of her favorite Gianvito Rossi leather knee boots and, once again, her Saint Laurent sunglasses.

To add that 1970s flair that Mrs. Trump loves to hark back to, she chose a Versace scarf with the Italian brand’s famous opulent gold motif.

Mrs. Trump’s Burberry coat retails for about $1,800, the leather boots are sold for $1,100, and the Versace scarf retails for about $307.

