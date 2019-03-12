Jussie Smollett Expected in Criminal Court After Grand Jury Indictment

CHICAGO (AP) — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is expected at a Chicago hearing to discuss whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during his disorderly conduct case.

A spokeswoman for Smollett’s attorneys says the actor is expected to attend Tuesday’s hearing in Cook County criminal court.

A grand jury indicted Smollett last week on 16 felony counts accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two masked men in downtown Chicago.