Samuel L. Jackson: Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell The ‘Same F**king Guys’ Who Called Me N-Word As a Kid

Hollywood A-list actor Samuel L. Jackson held nothing back when talking about politics in a new interview, attacking President Donald Trump, his supporters, and the Republican Party.

In an interview with Esquire, Samuel L. Jackson says that he hears the people who called him the N-word as a kid in the voices of President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY):

I always ask people in my family this: Did growing up in segregation make you feel angry? I don’t think I was ever angry about it. I’m angrier now about it than I was then just because I see these guys and I know these are the same guys: Trump and all those assholes, Mitch McConnell. But they’re the same fucking guys. And when I hear their voices, I hear the same voices. Those twangs where they didn’t specifically call you “nigger,” they said “nigra.” “The nigras.” There was no doubt about where they stood, that you were never going to be their equal and, if possible, they were going to make sure you never had as much shit as they had. And they were worried about the chasteness of their women, and miscegenation, and not having enough of them, there being more of us than there are of them.

Jackson also attacked President Trump, saying that he is “ruining the planet.”

“This motherfucker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy shit,” the Captain Marvel star said.

“And the people think that’s okay. It’s not fucking okay. And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit,” Jackson continued. “And I wouldn’t give a fuck if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I’d tweet that shit out. I’m not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that shit.”

Finally, the Django Unchained actor declared that he doesn’t “give a fuck” if fans stop watching his movies because he’s vocal about his left-wing political views.

Do you worry about antagonizing fans? I know how many motherfuckers hate me. “I’m never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.” Fuck I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. Fuck you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a fuck. “You’re an actor. Stick to acting.” “No, motherfucker. I’m a human being that feels a certain way.” And some of this shit does affect me, because if we don’t have health care, shit, and my relatives get sick, they’re going to call my rich ass. I want them to have health care. I want them to be able to take care of themselves. This is how I feel. And I count to one hundred some days before I hit “send,” because I know how that shit is.

Indeed, Jackson is not shy about his political opinions. Last month, he openly compared Trump to a plantation slaveholder.

In January, Jackson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and rapped to Trump, “No way, Jose! So cut it out, ’cause we ain’t no suckers. Cough up the money yourself, you cheap motherfucker.”