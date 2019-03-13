Kellyanne Conway Rips College Admissions Cheaters Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman: ‘You Failed These Kids’

White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway mocked the elite parents caught in a college admissions scam this week, saying that actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were “stupid.”

“@LoriLoughlin & FelicityHuffman indicted for lying and buying spots in college. They worried their daughters are as stupid as their mothers,” Kellyanne Conway said in a social media post Tuesday.

Conway followed up with another post, saying, “2 actresses get most attention for college admissions cheating scandal. Yet 48 others were charged, too. Coaches, athletic directors took millions. CEOs Author of ironically titled, ‘The Modern Girls Guide to Life’ Willkie Farr law firm partner.”

“YOU FAILED THESE KIDS,” she said.

Indeed, actress Felicity Huffman, known for her role in Desperate Housewives, was arrested Tuesday for mail fraud. She, along with Full House actress Lori Loughlin, are accused of participating in a scheme along with other elite parents to scam their children into prestigious universities using false information.

Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from 2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into college. The consultant also hired ringers to take college entrance exams, and paid off insiders at testing centers to alter students’ scores.

Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.