Rosie O’Donnell: Joe Biden ‘Too Old’ for White House 2020 Run

Former left-wing TV host Rosie O’Donnell has proclaimed former Vice President Joe Biden to be “too old” to run for president in 2020.

O’Donnell took to her Twitter account with a curt message to discourage Biden’s possible bid for the 2020 Democrat nomination for president.

“joe biden is too old to run for president. period #NO2JOE,” she wrote in her typical Twitter style adding a photo showing a very aged Biden standing before the microphones.

joe biden is too old to run for president. period #NO2JOE pic.twitter.com/xFvbZeUizQ — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 12, 2019

Indeed, if Biden were to win election as president, on inauguration day he would become the oldest person to ever assume the office.

The former vice president and repeat candidate for president has not yet made a formal announcement of his intentions for 2020 and has several times said his decision announcement will come in “several weeks.”

Biden ran two disastrous campaigns for the White House in 1988 and 2008, but he also made noise about running in every election since 1988. Biden also reportedly said in a private phone call to supporters that he is “giving it a shot” and will run for the 2020 nomination, according to The Hill.

But O’Donnell joins a growing number of left-wing voices attempting to discourage Biden from jumping into the 2020 race.

Huffington Post, for instance, published a long piece tearing Biden down and pegging him as a “supporter of the corporate elite,” while New York magazine as much as called Biden a racist.

As for O’Donnell, she has already announced her support for California Senator Kamala Harris for the Democrat nomination for 2020.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.