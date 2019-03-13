Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump over College Bribery Scandal: ‘Everything Rigged for Wealthy and Famous’

Late-night comedians weighed in on the recent college admissions bribery scandal that has engulfed scores of celebrities and wealthy individuals, with Stephen Colbert attacking President Donald Trump over the scandal.

The scandal, which was uncovered by authorities earlier this week, alleges that various rich and famous individuals used illegal tactics to ensure their children got accepted into top universities such as Havard and Yale.

Some of those implicated in the scandal include Full House stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, with the former charged with paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter’s answers on an entrance exam could be corrected.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert said he found it “refreshing” that the scandal did not involve President Donald Trump.

“You know how conspiracy theorists say everything is rigged for the wealthy and famous?” he began. “Well, as a wealthy, famous person, let me just respond by saying you’re absolutely right.”

“The FBI was tipped off by an essay question on this year’s Common Application: ‘Reflect on an accomplishment that sparked personal growth and/or list your parents’ credit card number. What prompted your choice? What is the three-digit security code?'” Colbert joked.

TONIGHT: If you think America has a system that heavily favors the rich and famous…well you'd be right. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/MApFzo63mR — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2019

Daily Show host Trevor Noah described it as “the biggest story to rock American colleges since the invention of the red Solo cup.”

“I’m so disappointed in you, Aunt Becky,” he said, in reference to Huffman’s character on the sitcom Full House. “I mean, I expected this from a desperate housewife, but you?”

“This story is so infuriating, rich kids should get into college the old-fashioned way — by their parents donating a library,” he quipped.

Late Night host Seth Meyers took the opportunity to mock the Netflix reboot of Full House, entitled Fuller House, describing the scandal as the “worst thing Huffman’s done and the second-worst thing Loughlin has.”

From tonight’s #LNSM: Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, back in the news! pic.twitter.com/pbeIPiHuOO — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 13, 2019

