Stormy Daniels Agonizes over Trump: I Think ‘This Motherf**ker’s Going to Win Again’

Former porn actress-turned left-wing activist Story Daniels claims she is haunted by the possibility that President Donald Trump can win a second term in the coming 2020 presidential election.

“I will be voting,” Stormy Daniels assured a mostly female audience at the controversial women-only coworking space The Wing in Washington D.C.

Daniels was asked what she thinks of the coming presidential elections and replied, “Some days I’m like, ‘There’s no way — this is gonna be amazing.'”

But then she said she worries, “Other days I’m like, ‘This motherfucker’s going to win again,” she said of the president’s re-election chances.

Daniels has become infamous for repeated efforts to sue the president, but thus far she has had little luck in the courtroom. For instance, just this month a judge threw out one of her lawsuits.

The porn actress went on to slam Michael Cohen for his testimony before Congress calling him”dumber than herpes.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail for tax and bank fraud among other charges. Of his conviction, Daniels said, “I’m thinking about visiting him in prison for shits and giggles.”

Daniels also took a swipe at her former lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who recently announced that he had dumped her as a client.

“Yeah, how adorable is that? Michael knew that I was very dissatisfied with a few things,” Stormy Daniels said of Avenatti’s claim that he fired her.

Daniels said that she has already found a new lawyer and hinted that new legal actions will soon be announced.

The porn artist also dissed the president’s sexual abilities saying that her sexual relations with him were “90 seconds of unimportance.”

She also insisted that she will win in the end saying, “It’s not my bravery, it’s his dishonesty that’s going to cost him.”

