Hallmark Dumps Lori Loughlin After Arrest in College Bribery Scandal

The Hallmark Channel has cut ties with actress Lori Loughlin after she was arrested for her alleged part in the college admissions bribery scandal revealed by the Department of Justice this week.

The Full House actress Lori Loughlin was a featured player in many of the popular TV movie productions sponsored by the cable channel. But no more.

NEW: Hallmark Channel drops actress Lori Loughlin amid college cheating scandal. https://t.co/6alRhYRRwH pic.twitter.com/m8AKKkd1UK — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2019

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Hallmark Channel’s parent company, Crown Media, said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production.”

The separation of ways was quick and complete. According to ABC, the cable channel will not even air any of the movies and other projects Loughlin already completed.

Loughlin appeared in court on Wednesday and was released on one million dollars bail.

Government prosecutors allege that Loughlin shelled out $500,000 in bribes to get her daughters into colleges.

There was fallout for one of the actress’s daughters as well. Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, a popular YouTube “influencer,” lost her endorsement contract with Sephora beauty products.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” the company announced in a Thursday statement.

