Jim Carrey Rips Paul Manafort Sentence: ‘If He Was Black We’d Never See Him Again’

Actor Jim Carrey ripped into the sentence given to former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort for felony convictions, saying that if Manafort were black, he’d be locked up for the rest of his life.

“Thank you, Judge Ellis, and Judge Jackson for showing us vividly and undeniably how racist at its heart the American justice system remains,” Jim Carrey said.

Thank you, Judge Ellis, and Judge Jackson for showing us vividly and undeniably how racist at its heart the American justice system remains. pic.twitter.com/lnvmqaPMAl — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 14, 2019

The Ace Ventura actor frequently draws deranged portraits of his political enemies and posts them on social media.

In one recent drawing, he depicted Trump, portrayed as some kind of animal being born. Carrey described Trump as the “real State of Emergency.”

The real State of Emergency began in 1946 at the Jamaica Hospital in Queens, NY. Definitely not human. pic.twitter.com/tZDf6qtb30 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 16, 2019

The 57-year-old attacked Trump and Republicans last November, accusing the GOP of “raping” America.

“These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us,” he said.

The star also said that Republicans “have to be removed from our system because they’re bad for us.”

“Trump is a melanoma, and anybody that covers for him, including Sarah Sanders, is putting makeup on it. It shows that there’s a deeper problem in this country, and that problem is greed.”