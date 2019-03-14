Samantha Bee Defends Ilhan Omar: Democrats ‘Threw Her Under the Bus’ Over Anti-Semitism

TBS late-night host Samantha Bee launched a passionate defense of the far-left Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, accusing her fellow Democrats of failing to defend her over her numerous anti-semitic remarks.

Omar has faced widespread criticism in recent weeks from Democrats and Republicans for various anti-semitic remarks regarding the state of Israel, including that claims that Zionist Americans show “allegiance to a foreign country.” The controversy led to Democrats in the house passing a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and all other bigotry, although Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claimed she was misinterpreted.

However, Samantha Bee was left less than impressed with their behavior, arguing that Democrats such as Pelosi are willing to use Omar to show off a progressive image but “threw her under the bus” when she tried to discuss a “truly difficult topic.”

“Democrats want to be the big tent diverse party,” Full Frontal host declared. “They are more than willing to pose with Omar on magazines covers, but when she tried to talk about a truly difficult topic, which is her job as an elected official, and her life was in danger, they kind of threw her under the bus.”

“Ilhan Omar went from being a Somalian refugee to a fearless Congresswoman on the hill, and has demonstrated that she is willing to learn,” she continued. “She is part of a group of young progressives that is starting a lot of uncomfortable and overdue conversations on the left about climate change, and health care, and yes, Israel and Palestine. The Democrats need to let them have that conversation respectfully and not let Republicans drive the bus.”

Democrats are quick to pose with Ilhan Omar when it looks good on a magazine cover, but when it comes to standing with her on tough issues, they vamoosed. pic.twitter.com/IOsTi4Zljj — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 14, 2019

Last week, Breitbart News revealed that some Democrats have grown frustrated with Omar’s anti-semitic beliefs, having previously accused Israel of “hypnotizing the world,” that they intend to launch a primary challenge against her in 2020. According to the report, Democrats described Omar’s repeated antisemitic statements as “the elephant in the room” distracting the party from achieving its legislative agenda and the run-up to all-important 2020 presidential election.

