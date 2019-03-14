Trump Triggers Jimmy Kimmel: ‘You Stop Being Terrible, We’ll Stop Pointing It Out’

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel went after President Donald Trump on Wednesday, after Trump pointed out how late-night comedy has now become “totally one-sided” and full of “hatred” for him and his administration.

“Jay Leno points out that comedy (on the very boring late night shows) is totally one-sided. It’s tough when there’s only one topic,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable. But remember, WE are number one – President!”

“What a snowflake,” Jimmy Kimmel responded. “I did it when Clinton was horny and Bush was dumb, and it was just a little easier.”

“Jay Leno points out that comedy (on the very boring late night shows) is totally one-sided. It’s tough when there’s only one topic.” @foxandfriends Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable. But remember, WE are number one – President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Jimmy Kimmel — who routinely attack Tump and Fit Lady Melania Tump — admitted that Trump was right about late-night attacks on him, in principle, mainly because he is “dumb and horny at the same time.”

“I don’t want to talk about Donald Trump every night,” Kimmel explained. “None of us do. None of us who host these shows do, but he gives us no choice.”

“If he sat in the White House all day quietly working on things I would almost never mention him because it’s not interesting, but before 10 a.m. today, before 10 o’clock this morning: his former campaign chairman was sentenced to prison for the second time in a week, he called himself the most successful president in history, and he tweeted to let people know his wife hasn’t been replaced by a body double,” Kimmel added.

“I’m not supposed to mention that? Obama wore mom jeans one time we made jokes about it for six straight years,” he continued. “How about this: you stop being terrible, we’ll stop pointing it out.”

