Alec Baldwin Spreads Fake News: ‘Trump’s Goons Are Gonna Beat the Sh*t Out of You’

Saturday Night Live faux-Trump Alec Baldwin spread the hoax claim that President Donald Trump threatened violence in a recent Oval Office interview with Breitbart News.

“Trump’s goons are gonna beat the shit out of you,” Alec Baldwin said, sharing a link to a news story based on a recent Breitbart News interview with Trump.

Trump’s goons are gonna beat the shit out of you:https://t.co/y0w7ak0yFp — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 15, 2019

In an interview with Breitbart News this week President Trump made a remark about his supporters that many in the establishment media used to push the false narrative that Trump was threatening violence.

“You know, the left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. Okay?” Trump said.

“I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad. But the left plays it cuter and tougher.”

As Breitbart News’ John Nolte writes, outlets like CNN and the Washington Post pounced on those comments to push their anti-Trump narrative.

I don’t care how many times you read that, there is nothing there — not a word, not a peep, not anything that has anything to do with violence of any kind, nothing even close to Barack Obama’s actual calls to violence with his rhetoric about bringing a gun to a knife fight or punching back twice as hard, which everyone in the media wrote off as political rhetoric. Obviously, Trump is talking about getting politically tough, about organizations and people who do not back down from a political fight. To see violence in that statement, you either have to be an idiot or a bald-faced liar deliberately acting in bad faith–and what we have in the media are herds and herds of bald-faced liars deliberately acting in bad faith, deliberately attempting to deceive the American public.

Baldwin regularly uses his social media presence to attack the president. Earlier this year, he claimed that Trump may be attempting to threaten his family because he criticized SNL.

“I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?” the 60-year-old said.

I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family? — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 18, 2019

In December, Baldwin declared that Trump was a “punishment” for America’s sins.

“Trump is a curse, brought down on us as punishment 4 our sins,” the Hunt for Red October actor said.

“The slaughter of Native Americans, slavery, Japanese internment, Vietnam. Every hateful, misogynistic, racist notion, intertwined w our better nature, Trump embodies those. He is us. Now we can face it + exorcise it.”