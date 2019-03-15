Hollywood Blames Trump for New Zealand Shooting: ‘Bin Laden Sends Warmest Sympathy’

Hollywood celebrities wasted no time in blaming President Donald Trump and his supporters for a mass shooting at a Christchurch, New Zealand mosque Thursday.

As Breitbart News previously reported, almost 50 people were reportedly killed at a mosque in New Zealand by a shooter who appears to have a manifesto that endorses causes from “socialism to white supremacy to environmentalism.”

President Trump offered his condolences in a social media post, saying, “My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques.”

“49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!”

Nevertheless, Hollywood leftists used the shooting to blame the president and his supporters.

“Bin Laden sends warmest sympathy & best wishes to all New Yorkers,” Jeffrey Wright snarked in response to Trump’s post.

John Cusack said simply, “Fuck that pathological liar /criminal.”

The only way democracy survives him – is if he rots in prison

“To the Muslim community— my heart is broken by the horror & loss in New Zealand. We are with you, we see you, and we will fight white supremacy and islamaphobia until we are all free of fear. ChristchurchMosque,” Debra Messing said.

“White supremacy is a global enemy and it must be stopped. It is a racist, Islamophobic, antisemitic, and completely deranged ideological view of the world,” actor Mark Ruffalo said. “These people are terrorists and must be treated as such.”

Director Rob Reiner also used the shooting to talk about Trump.

“What happened in New Zealand is horrifying. The rise of white supremacy & white nationalism is frightening. World leaders play a role in stoking this hatred. If you are not condemning white supremacy you are condoning it. If POTUS doesn’t condemn, he condones,” the 72-year-old said.

Check out all the Hollywood reactions:

