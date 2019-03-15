John Cusack: Democracy Doesn’t Survive Unless Trump ‘Rots in Prison’

Actor and left-wing activist John Cusack warned that democracy in the United States will not survive unless President Donald Trump is forced to “rot in prison.”

“Fuck that pathological liar /criminal,” Cusack wrote in response to a from tweet GQ correspondent Julio Ioffe claiming that the Christchurch Mosque gunman in New Zealand was inspired by Donald Trump and conservative activist Candace Owens.

Fuck that pathological liar /criminal https://t.co/oZLiqx9r7b — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 15, 2019

John Cusack then suggested that democracy in the United States would only survive if Trump serves time in jail, but did not specify for what crime he would be prosecuted.

“The only way democracy survives him – is if he rots in prison,” the 2012 actor wrote. “Let’s get on with it.”

The only way democracy survives him – is if he rots in prison

Let’s get on with it https://t.co/hcoYUe63c2 — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 15, 2019

The 52-year-old actor is a well established anti-Trump activist. Last year, he participated in a sit-in protest outside the U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) headquarters in Washington, D.C. in opposition to the administration’s policies against illegal immigration, where he described Donald Trump as a “fascist” responsible for “putting kids in fucking cages.”

In January, Cusack also criticized all Catholics supporting the current president, while also calling students from the Covington Catholic High School a “disgrace” following a viral confrontation with a far-left activist Nathan Phillips. He later deleted the post.

“You are a DISGRACE…look that word up, it means something….learn your History, Catholics…grow some spine Clergy…lead by example and stop embarrassing the rest of us who know better,” he wrote at the time. There is NO supporting MAGA that can be rationalized.”

