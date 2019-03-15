Seth Meyers Rips Beto O’Rourke Announcement: ‘That Was F*cking Weird’

NBC Late-night comedian Seth Meyers ripped former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke over his 2020 presidential announcement on Thursday, describing his reasons for running as “fucking weird.”

In a video released on Thursday, O’Rourke confirmed that he would seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, combined with an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair outlining his progressive vision for the country.

“I think I’d be good at it,” O’Rourke said when asked why he wanted to be president. “I want to be in it… Man, I’m just born to be in it.”

“I’m sorry, nobody is born to be president,” Meyers said in his’ Closer Look’ segment. “Nobody is born to be anything. Springsteen said he was ‘born to run’ and then he wrote 400 songs about New Jersey. I mean look at Trump—he wasn’t born to be president. If he was born to be anything it was selling fake Rolexes in Times Square.”

“Now, in the run-up to 2020, we here at Late Night, we’re going to try really hard and we’re going to ask ourselves, ‘Would we make fun of Trump if he said that?’” he continued. “That was fucking weird. Seriously, I did not know that weed was legal in Texas.”

The 47-year-old former congressman rose to national prominence last year despite losing his bid to unseat incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Despite being popular among progressives, he will intense intense competition for the Democratic nomination, with at least a dozen candidates already announcing their intention to run.

“This is going to be a positive campaign that seeks to bring out the very best from every single one of us, that seeks to unite a very divided country,” O’Rourke said in his announcement. “We saw the power of this in Texas.”

