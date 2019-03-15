Watch: Actress Rosario Dawson Confirms She Is Dating Cory Booker

Actress Rosario Dawson has confirmed that she is dating New Jersey Senator Cory Booker who recently insisted he “has a boo” and is dating a woman.

The actress was walking through Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport when the cameras for TMZ caught up with her.

Dawson confirmed her relationship with the Democrat Sen and presidential candidate and insisted that Booker is a “wonderful human being.”

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” she added.

Dawson also proudly displayed a Booker for President campaign button but would not go so far as to say that she could become the next first lady.

