Netflix Fires Lori Loughlin from ‘Fuller House’ After Arrest in College Bribery Scandal

With streaming giant Netflix dropping her from its Fuller House series, actress Lori Loughlin has lost another job after being arrested in the wide-ranging college bribery and cheating scandal.

Lori Loughlin’s character will be written out of the upcoming season of the re-booted 1990s sitcom, according to PageSix.

The loss of her Fuller House role is the second major blow to Loughlin’s acting career after she was fired from her role as a featured player in many Hallmark Channel movie productions.

The 54-year-old Lori Loughlin was set to appear in this weekend’s episode of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, but the episode has been pulled according to the Hallmark Channel.

Federal prosecutors allege that Loughlin paid out $500,000 in bribes to a fake charity to get her daughters into the colleges of their choice.

The actress appeared in court on March 13 and was released on one million dollars bail.

Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, also lost several lucrative jobs due to the growing college bribery scandal. The popular Youtube “influencer” was fired as a spokesman for Sephora beauty products on Thursday and by Friday, hair care brand TRESemme also canceled her endorsement contract.

