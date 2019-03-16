Paris Jackson Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Paris Jackson, daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson, has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after an apparent suicide attempt, according to reports.

Sources also told TMZ that emergency services responded to Paris’s Los Angeles home at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and transported her to the hospital. She was also allegedly placed on a 5150 hold whereby physicians can hold patients involuntarily for up to 72 hours for fear that they may harm themselves or others.

Family members told TMZ that the 20-year-old aspiring model has been distraught due to the release of the film Leaving Neverland, a documentary detailing the sexual assault allegations against her pop star father.

However, not long after TMZ reported the purported attempted suicide, Paris jumped to Twitter to call TMZ a bunch of liars:

fuck you you fucking liars — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

Paris has given a mixed message to how she may be feeling about the shocking documentary about her father.

The model and actress at least once seemed to hint that she felt the documentary was “tabloids and lies.” But she also said that she stands by her cousin, Taj Jackson, who stood up for the deceased singer’s reputation. Yet, she said it “isn’t her role” to stick up for her dad.

Last week she noted that Taj “is doing a perfect job on his own. and I support him. but that’s not my role.”

“I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me,” she added.

