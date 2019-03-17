J.K. Rowling Assigns Gay ‘Sexual Dimension’ to Dumbledore and Grindelwald

Famed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has decided that there is a “sexual dimension” to the relationship of two of her key characters, Gellert Grindelwald and Professor Albus Dumbledore.

The characters are two of the senior leaders of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding universe populated by teenaged hero Harry Potter and his cohorts Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The writer’s revelations will form part of Rowling’s comments for the upcoming Blu-ray release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, according to Complex.com.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” Rowling says in her commentary “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.”

“So I’m less interested in the sexual side — though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship — than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationship,” the author added.

On the Blu-ray, Crimes of Grindelwald director David Yates is also enthusiastic about the sexual dimension to the characters. “This is a story about two men who loved each other, and ultimately have to fight each other. It’s a story for the 21st century,” Yates gushed.

LGBTQ activists were unhappy with the previous Fantastic Beasts film because it did not delve into the homosexual relationship between the two characters. The 2016 hit, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, avoided the topic completely.

This is not the first time that Rowling has assigned sexual motives to Dumbledore. In 2007 after her last Harry Potter entry was published, J.K. Rowling claimed that Dumbledore was gay.

