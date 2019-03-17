Kim Kardashian Calls for Gun Control in U.S. After New Zealand Mosque Shooting

Model and reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian reacted to the Christchurch mosque shootings by wishing U.S. lawmakers would adopt a New Zealand-like semiautomatic rifle ban.

On March 16, 2019, Breitbart News reported that the New Zealand government pledged a semiautomatic rifle ban. Two of the five guns used in the attack were semiautomatic.

“Just 24 hours after the Christchurch shooting New Zealand bans semiautomatic guns!” Kardashian said in response, America take note! Why can’t our elected officials put public safety over gun manufacturers’ profits?!?!

Kim Kardashian has a personal security team which she upgraded in October 2016, following a robbery in Paris. TMZ reported that she “met with some ex-special force members from the Israeli army, ex-CIA agents as well as former Secret Service members” after the robbery and hired an unspecified number of former Secret Service agents as part of the effort to “[amp] up her security to Presidential levels.” The outlet also noted that Kardashian’s expanded security team would “be armed to the teeth.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has not said whether she will lead by example, regarding her latest gun control push, and pledge that her security team will jettison semiautomatic rifles and used only bolt, breech, and lever, action firearms to keep her out of harm’s way.

