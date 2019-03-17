Singer Sam Smith: ‘I’m Not Male or Female,’ ‘I Float Somewhere in Between’

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Sam Smith performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith declared that he is neither male or female but instead is “somewhere in between” the two.

“I’ve sometimes sat and questioned, do I want a sex change? It’s something I still think about: ‘Do I want to?’ I don’t think it is,” Sam Smith told feminist personality Jameela Jamil in an interview released on Instagram.

“When I saw the nonbinary, genderqueer, and I read into it, and I heard these people speaking, I was like, ‘Fuck, that is me.'”

“I’m not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum,” he added.

Smith also clarified the meaning of “genderqueer,” saying, “Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation.”

The “I’m Not The Only One” singer also told Jamil, “Maybe I’m not a man, maybe I’m not a woman, maybe I’m just me, and maybe that’s OK.”

The 26-year-old, who is openly gay, has made comments like this about his gender identity in previous interviews.

“I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man,” he said in 2017.

“There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full makeup every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats — for two and a half years,” Smith said.

