Singer Sam Smith: ‘I’m Not Male or Female,’ ‘I Float Somewhere in Between’

Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith declared that he is neither male or female but instead is “somewhere in between” the two.

“I’ve sometimes sat and questioned, do I want a sex change? It’s something I still think about: ‘Do I want to?’ I don’t think it is,” Sam Smith told feminist personality Jameela Jamil in an interview released on Instagram.

“When I saw the nonbinary, genderqueer, and I read into it, and I heard these people speaking, I was like, ‘Fuck, that is me.'”

“I’m not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum,” he added.

Smith also clarified the meaning of “genderqueer,” saying, “Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation.”

The “I’m Not The Only One” singer also told Jamil, “Maybe I’m not a man, maybe I’m not a woman, maybe I’m just me, and maybe that’s OK.”

The 26-year-old, who is openly gay, has made comments like this about his gender identity in previous interviews.

“I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man,” he said in 2017.

“There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full makeup every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats — for two and a half years,” Smith said.