Stephen Colbert: What Trump Is Doing to ‘The Nation Is Horrible’

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert ripped into President Donald Trump in a new interview, calling him a “delicious idiot” and saying that what he’s doing to American families is “horrible.”

“It was a different time when (Leno) was hosting. Now there’s one subject, so people can see your politics more, but I’m fine with that,” Stephen Colbert said during an appearance at Paleyfest, according to Variety.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying what this person is doing to families and the nation is horrible,” he added.

The 54-year-old host also called Trump a “delicious idiot.”

Colbert was seemingly responding to host Jay Leno’s recent comments about the state of late-night comedy.

“You know, everything now is, if people don’t like your politics, they–everyone has to know your politics,” Leno said on the Today show.

“When people see you as one-sided, it just makes it tough,” Leno added.

Stephen Colbert indeed used his show to repeatedly denigrate and insult the president, at one point calling him a “racist, horny old burger-goblin who literally steals children from poor people.”

Last October, Colbert compared Trump to the Ku Klux Klan.

“You know why you’re not supposed to use that word? Because it’s the second half of ‘white nationalist,'” he said in response to Trump calling himself a “nationalist.”

“Chopping off the first word doesn’t change what it means in our minds! Oh look, I’m a Klux Klan. I have no idea which one! Don’t judge me! There are all kinds of Klux Klans!”