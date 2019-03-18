Actress Connie Britton Endorses ‘Brave’ Kirsten Gillibrand for President

Actress and Connie Britton endorsed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) 2020 presidential run in a social media post on Sunday.

“Go Kirsten go! I’m so proud of you,” Connie Britton said. “You’ve shown me for years how brave you are and now it will be a thrill to watch you run. You have my support.”

Go Kirsten go! I’m so proud of you. You’ve shown me for years how brave you are and now it will be a thrill to watch you run. You have my support. https://t.co/fKE2jtDJMs — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) March 17, 2019

The theme of Gillibrand’s official campaign announcement video is “brave wins.”

In the video, the New York Democrat states that bravery isn’t winning “right now,” while playing clips of Trump speeches and white nationalists protesting in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Brave doesn’t pit people against one another. Brave doesn’t put money over lives. Brave doesn’t spread hate, cloud truth, build a wall. That’s what fear does,” she said.

The 2020 hopeful also said Sunday that her official announcement speech this week will take place in front of Trump Tower in New York City.

Connie Britton has a long friendship with Gillibrand, going back to being her roommate while the two were Dartmouth undergrads.

Britton previously supported one of Gillibrand’s 2020 rivals, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, in his failed bid for a Texas Senate seat in the 2018 midterms. The Nashville star donated the maximum amount, $5,400, to O’Rourke’s campaign.