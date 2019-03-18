Bill Maher: Far Left Better ‘Shut the F**k Up’ About Beto’s Wife Keeping Silent in Campaign Video

HBO host Bill Maher declared Monday that those criticizing Democratic 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke for keeping his wife silent during his campaign announcement video should just “shut the fuck up.”

“I see Twitter got made because Beto’s wife didn’t talk during his announcement,” Bill Maher said. “You’re right, he’s a sexist monster, we’re better off with Trump. To my FarLeft friends: you’re doing it again. Amy can talk or not, her call, but you need to shut the fuck up.”

I see Twitter got made because Beto's wife didn't talk during his announcement. You're right, he's a sexist monster, we're better off with Trump. To my FarLeft friends: you're doing it again. Amy can talk or not, her call, but you need to shut the fuck up. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 18, 2019

Many on the both the left and the right criticized Beto O’Rourke’s campaign announcement, during which his wife, Amy sat silently throughout the entire video.

On the campaign trail, O’Rourke also made a strange comment, possibly a joke, about his wife raising their children “sometimes with my help.” He apologized for this comment.

While campaigning in Waterloo, IA, Beto O'Rourke explained why he'll stop joking on the campaign trail that his wife has been raising their children "sometimes with my help." https://t.co/tuKW3tIxM9 pic.twitter.com/orLGMyriSf — The Hill (@thehill) March 17, 2019

As the New York Times reported:

Mr. O’Rourke’s video struck some observers as especially out of place in a presidential race in which more Democratic women are running for president than ever before. Among several of these women, the husbands are rarely seen.

On his first day campaigning, in a seemingly offhand comment, Mr. O’Rourke joked about his wife, saying she was raising their children, “sometimes with my help.” His comment elicited both laughter and derision. He later said he would not make that comment again, calling it “ham handed,” and also acknowledged that he had “enjoyed white privilege.”

O’Rourke, who’s real name is Robert Francis O’Rourke, has also been talking about his “white privilege” on the campaign trail.

“As a white man who has had privileges that others could not depend on or take for granted, I’ve clearly had advantages over the course of my life,” the Texas Democrat said in a recent interview.”

“I think recognizing that and understanding that others have not, doing everything I can to ensure that there is opportunity and the possibility for advancement and advantage for everyone is a big part of this campaign and a big part of the people who comprise this campaign.”

Bill Maher recently gave O’Rourke glowing praise, saying in a social media post that Democrats could “do a lot worse” than putting him on the 2020 ticket.

Look who came to my show in El Paso tonight, ⁦@BetoORourke⁩. Crowd went nuts,same last night when his name came up in Austin. Dems cld do a lot worse than putting some of THAT on the ticket. pic.twitter.com/5UhPZCS562 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 3, 2019

When not praising Democrats, the Real Time host can be found complaining about how it's "so hard" not to call Trump supporters stupid.