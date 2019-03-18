Black Conservatives Demand NAACP Drop Jussie Smollett’s Image Award Nomination

Project 21, a national Black Leadership Network of conservatives, is calling on the NAACP to rescind its Image Award nomination for actor Jussie Smollet, who is being prosecuted for allegedly faking a hate crime in Chicago.

The group, associated with the National Center for Public Policy Research, said in statement that Jussie Smollett “does not deserve honor after arrest for hate crimes hoax.”

“Everyone has a reason to be disappointed with Jussie Smollett right now, and these accumulated reasons justify the NAACP taking swift and appropriate action to remove him from consideration for its Image Award,” Council Nedd, co-chairman of Project 21, said in a statement released on Monday.

The Empire actor was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for 2018. The Image Awards aims to celebrate people of color in the arts as well as the creative work of social justice organizations. But since the nominations Smollett was arrested in Chicago for allegedly faking a hate crime.

The NAACP has not responded to Project 21’s requests.

Project 21 also called for the NAACP to rescind an Image Award nomination for embattled R & B star R. Kelly who is also fighting a round of legal battles both for alleged sexual assault and past due child support.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.