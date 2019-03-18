J.J. Abrams, Shonda Rhimes to Host ‘$2,800 Per Person’ 2020 Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

Democratic 2020 hopefuls are already planning fundraisers with Hollywood elites at high-price events, according to a new report,

The Wall Street Journal reports that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is fundraising this week with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Ms. Harris will hold a fundraiser Wednesday at the home of Hollywood filmmaker J.J. Abrams. Expected attendees include television producer Shonda Rhimes, NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer and Hollywood agent Michael Kives.

According to Variety, the event is “priced at $2,800 per person, with those who write and raise $10,000 listed as co-hosts.”

J.J. Abrams has involved himself in liberal political activism before, signing an anti-Trump letter before the 2016 election.

Kamala Harris has already attracted support from some of Hollywood’s loudest anti-Trump voices.

In January, comedian-turned-Resistance activist Rosie O’Donnell said that “nothing would make me happier” than Kamala Harris as president.

“I think Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris, there’s a bunch of women who are really strong out there. And, Elizabeth Warren–I’m a huge supporter of hers as well. But, nothing would make me happier than Kamala Harris, I got to tell you,” O’Donnell said.

Hollywood is now gearing up to get involved in the 2020 election after campaigning hard for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

According to one report from last October, 99.7 percent of political donations from Hollywood’s biggest names went to “Democrats and Democratic-leaning political action committees or organizations.”