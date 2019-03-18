J.K. Rowling Under Fire from LGBTQ Activists for ‘Not Taking Representation Seriously Enough’ in Her Novels

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is facing criticism from progressives activists for not taking LGBTQ representation seriously enough after she claimed that leading character Albus Dumbledore had a homosexual relationship with fellow wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Last week, J.K. Rowling gave an interview for the special features of the BluRay release of the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where she discussed the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” Rowling explains in her commentary “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.”

“So I’m less interested in the sexual side — though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship — than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationship,” she continued.

However, some fans were left less than impressed, accusing her of trying to make amends for the lack of LGBTQ representation in her best-selling novels.

Somehow the only thing worse than JK Rowling not including explicit queerness in the narrative is JK Rowling including explicit queerness in the narrative. — Queer Eye for the Animorphs Reboot (@JacksonEflin) March 17, 2019

jk rowling can log on here and tweet “dumbledore was a dom top” all she likes but the fact remains she actively leaves out any LGBT rep in her books and films so her profit isn’t affected — laura (@lauraw97_) March 17, 2019

Why doesn't J.K. Rowling write a new novel with actual queer characters? Oh wait, she did, and said queer character was an angry, overly masculine trans woman whom the protagonist makes prison rape jokes about. Why have we not boycotted her yet? — super bimbo cyber slut (@ellieisalright) March 17, 2019

imagine writing a series that deals with the way the adults you look up to can turn out to be actually Not Great People who actively harm kids with by clinging to and reinforcing problematic views and then…………deciding to be living example of that. amazing. — Rebecca Mix (@rebeccarmix) March 17, 2019

Rowling first revealed Dumbledore’s sexual orientation back in 2007 following the release of her final book The Deathly Hallows. However, the latest round of criticism may cause her concern given her own reputation as a progressive activist, with the 53-year-old regularly tweeting out her left-wing ideas to her over 14.6 million Twitter followers.

Some of her views include the idea that President Donald Trump is more despicable than her book’s principal villain Lord Voldemort, that the U.K. should hold a second referendum on whether the country should remain European Union, and even that God is a black woman.

