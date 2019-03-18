Jim Carrey Panics: Trump Presidency Becoming an ‘Extinction Level Event’

Actor Jim Carrey went into full meltdown mode with a recent social media post, claiming that the Trump presidency is a planet threatening, Nazi meteor-sized “extinction level event.”

“Innocent people are now being slaughtered, families ruined and childrens’ lives destroyed. All in his name. If the Craven Republican Senate allows this vile miscreant to continue encouraging devisiveness, the ‘Trump Presidency’ will become an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT,” Jim Carrey roared.

Along with this warning, he posted a drawing of President Trump depicted as a meteor hurtling toward Earth. Trump seems to have a swastika on his face as well.

This post comes in the wake of an attack on Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand that killed 50 people. Many celebrities used the shooting to blame Trump, with actor Jeffrey Wright even comparing the president to Osama Bin Laden.

Hollywood director Rob Reiner also name-checked Trump, saying, “What happened in New Zealand is horrifying. The rise of white supremacy & white nationalism is frightening. World leaders play a role in stoking this hatred.”

“If you are not condemning white supremacy you are condoning it. If POTUS doesn’t condemn, he condones.”

Carrey uses his social media page to routinely post drawings that demean Trump and his supporters. In December, he called Trump supporters “loyal zombies” for supporting a border wall.

The Ace Ventura actor has previously warned Americans that the president is pushing America towards “suffering beyond all imagination.”

Last year, Carrey gave a public talk where he further attacked Republicans, comparing them to rapists.

“These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us,” the 57-year-old said.

He also compared Trump to cancer, saying, “Trump is a melanoma, and anybody that covers for him, including Sarah Sanders, is putting makeup on it. It shows that there’s a deeper problem in this country, and that problem is greed.”