Sarah Silverman Backs Ilhan Omar: ‘I Am So Down with This’

Comedian and liberal activist Sarah Silverman offered effusive praise for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Monday after the latter published an op-ed in the Washington Post outlining her foreign policy views.

“I am so down with this. Thank you @IlhanMN for this piece, let’s work toward a two state solution and let the US be a force for peace and freedom and justice for all,” Silverman tweeted, citing Omar’s views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Silverman said nothing about Omar’s recent antisemitic comments.

Last month, Omar claimed, falsely, that members of Congress had been paid by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to support Israel — a claim for which she later apologized. (Silverman defended her.)

Soon afterwards, Omar claimed American supporters of Israel owed “allegiance to a foreign country.”

The remark was widely condemned, but Omar did not apologize — and Democrats refused to single her out or to focus on antisemitism in U.S. House of Representatives resolution that followed shortly thereafter, which merely condemned all forms of hatred.

Silverman did speak out earlier this year against antisemitism in the Women’s March, an anti-Trump organization that has ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and whose leaders have excluded pro-Israel women — even liberal ones — from their organization.

In her op-ed, Omar argued for an “inclusive foreign policy,” based on her experiences as a refugee from war in Somalia.

She reiterated that she supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — but she did not mention about her support for the “boycott, divestment, sanctions” (BDS) movement, which critics call antisemitic.

