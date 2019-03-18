Stephen King Unhinged: ‘Trump Is Chickenshi**y, Bullshi**y, Dictatorial, Racist’

Famed horror author and Pet Cemetery writer Stephen King once again fired off from his Twitter account a vicious personal attack on President Donald Trump, this time calling him “chauvinistic … racist” only hours after the president launched a series of tweets urging Fox News to return Judge Jenine Pirro to the air.

Stephen King slammed Trump with a long list of vitriolic name-calling seemingly out of the blue and without any previous or follow up tweets to note what may have spurred his renewed attack on the president.

“Let’s review, “shall we?” King started his March 17 tweet, “Trump is: Mendacious, narcissistic, draft-dodging, chickenshitty, bullshitty, chauvanistic [sic], pussy-grabbing, bullyragging, racist, overweening, tax-dodging, whiny, boastful, dictatorial, and semi-literate.” King concluded with, “Have I missed anything?”

President Trump was not the only target of King’s vitriol. A few days before the It writer also went after Fox News star Tucker Carlson calling him a “male chauvinist pig.”

King has a growing list of full-frontal Twitter attacks against the president. He has called Trump “a Russian asset,” said the president was “holding federal workers hostage,” said Trump “has to be removed from office,” and insisted Trump is “rotten to the core.”

