Fans of pop singer Ariana Grande can now register to vote when they attend the singer’s concerts, according to a tweet by a liberal voter activist group.

The tweet was posted last week by liberal activist group HeadCount.org, a group that focuses on working with musicians to increase political participation.

“AMAZING NEWS,” the tweet said. “@ArianaGrande invited us to register voters on her Sweetener tour. Together, we designed #thankunextgen, a program to help Ariana’s fans make their voices heard. Volunteer with us at one of her upcoming shows.”

AMAZING NEWS. @ArianaGrande invited us to register voters on her Sweetener tour. Together, we designed #thankunextgen, a program to help Ariana’s fans make their voices heard. Volunteer with us at one of her upcoming shows: https://t.co/sqxDsphgJw pic.twitter.com/r9eixIkrHg — HeadCount (@HeadCountOrg) March 15, 2019

The “Into You” singer was swept up into controversy in 2015 when she was caught on video saying she hates America and Americans. She later apologized but also claimed her comments were “taken out of context.” Last December, the megastar sent Barack Obama an “I miss you” message.

By adding the voter registration booth, Grande joins musicians and groups such as The Dixie Chicks, Neil Young, Phish, David Crosby, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews Band, and Jay-Z, among others.

HeadCount.org was founded in 2004 by musician Marc Brownstein and music industry author Andy Bernstein. Members of the group’s board include Obama White House operative Pete Rouse, Vice Media COO Alyssa Mastromonaco, and Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir.

