Rob Reiner: ‘Insidious’ Trump Supporters Condone His ‘White Supremacy’

Hollywood director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner targeted President Donald Trump’s supporters in a new social media post, calling them an “insidious cult” who condone white supremacy.

“The President of the United States is a racist. He supports and promotes white supremacy & white nationalism,” Rob Reiner declared.

“If you are part of this insidious cult, you condone that. Period.”

Reiner, like other Hollywood stars, piled on Trump in the wake of a mass shooting targeting Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“What happened in New Zealand is horrifying. The rise of white supremacy & white nationalism is frightening. World leaders play a role in stoking this hatred. If you are not condemning white supremacy you are condoning it. If POTUS doesn’t condemn, he condones,” Reiner said.

Actor Jeffrey Wright even compared Trump to Osama Bin Laden in reaction to the president offering a message of condolences.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor routinely goes on angry rants against the president.

In December, he accused Trump of committing treason and helping the Islamic State.

“Donald Trump is committing Treason against The United States of America,” Reiner said.

“He is aiding and abetting the enemy in The War against Isis and The Cyberwar against Russia. He has turned the world’s oldest Democracy into a wholly owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin. GOP, WAKE UP!”