Cory Booker Dishes: Actress Rosario Dawson ‘Has Taught Me A Lot of Lessons About Love’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a 2020 White House hopeful, dished on the details about his relationship with actress Rosario Dawson in a new interview saying that she has made him “love more fearlessly.”

“She’s a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” Cory Booker said on Ellen.

“Sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable,” the New Jersey Democrat said.

“She really has this nurturing spirit that’s made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships to love more fearlessly.”

Booker and Dawson’s romance was publicly confirmed by the Daredevil and Zombieland: Double Tap actress in an interview with TMZ last week.

The 39-year-old called Booker a “wonderful human being” and said, “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much.”

Cory Booker announced his presidential ambitions in February and has already attacked President Donald Trump numerous times. In an interview this week, Booker slammed Trump’s presidency as “despicable.”

“We have hate leaders, David Duke and others, that see him as their president,” he said. “Here’s a guy that couldn’t condemn Nazis.”

“We have a president that can’t stand up with any moral authority and remind us that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and it’s despicable.”