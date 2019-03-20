Jim Carrey Paints Grotesque KellyAnne While Praising George Conway for Telling ‘The Truth About Trump’

Actor Jim Carrey fired off another politically charged artwork depicting a grotesque-looking Kellyanne Conway alongside her husband George Conway, who Carrey praised for telling the “truth” about President Donald Trump.

On Monday, George Conway argued that Trump suffers from a psychiatric disorder, sharing various definitions of Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Antisocial Personality Disorder that he suggested could apply to Trump.

“Don’t assume that the things [Trump] says and does are part of a rational plan or strategy, because they seldom are,” he said. “Consider them as a product of his pathologies, and they make perfect sense.”

Conway’s comments presented Jim Carrey with a chance to produce his latest anti-Trump artwork, where he praised him for telling the “truth” about Trump as opposed to his wife who supposedly tells lies.

“George T. Conway III tells the truth about Trump while his wife Kellyanne “Crypt Keeper” Conway tells nothing but Trumped up lies,” he wrote. “I’m sure her ‘alternative facts’ are causing a lot of ‘fiction’ between them.”

George T. Conway III tells the truth about Trump while his wife Kellyanne “Crypt Keeper” Conway tells nothing but Trumped up lies. I’m sure her 'alternative facts' are causing a lot of ‘fiction’ between them. pic.twitter.com/ZfRllQrWpV — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 20, 2019

Conway has since revealed that his harsh criticism of Trump is a way of releasing his anger and to prevent him from screaming at his wife, who works as a special counselor to Trump in the White House.

“It’s so maddening to watch,” Conway told the Washington Post on Tuesday. “The mendacity, the incompetence, it’s just maddening to watch. The tweeting is just the way to get it out of the way, so I can get it off my chest and move on with my life that day. That’s basically it. Frankly, it’s so I don’t end up screaming at her about it.”

Over recent years, Carrey has produced dozens of pieces of artwork attacking Donald Trump, his family, and members of his administration. Last week, he suggested that Trump’s presidency is quickly becoming an “extinction level event.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.