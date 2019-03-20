Kamala Harris Promises Jimmy Kimmel She will ‘Prosecute the Case’ Against Trump

Senator Kamala Harris hinted Tuesday that if she wins the election in 2020, she will continue to “prosecute” President Donald Trump even after he leaves the White House.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, the Democrat candidate for president said that her experience as a prosecutor would figure into her actions as president and that she thinks the voters would want her to “prosecute” Trump.



“I also believe that what voters are going to want is they are going to want that there is someone who has the proven ability to prosecute the case against this administration and this president,” she said. “And that is going to be about having an ability and a proven ability to be able to articulate the evidence that makes the case for why we need new leadership in this country.”

Kimmel pressed her on the point and asked if she intended to continue trying to jail Trump after he leaves the White House, but Harris dissembled saying, “I am very supportive of Bob Mueller being able to finish his process and do his job.”

During her appearance, Harris also signed onto the new Democrat narrative of abolishing the Electoral College.

“I’m open to the discussion,” she told Kimmel. “There’s no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who’s the president of the United States, and we need to deal with that.”

As to other hot-button policies, Harris also signed on with the so-called Green New Deal offered up by controversial liberal New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In addition, the Californian said she supports “some type” of reparations for slavery.

