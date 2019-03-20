Roseanne Barr Hammers ‘Low-Rated’ ABC for Killing Off Her Character: ‘I Ain’t Dead Bitches’

Roseanne Barr held nothing back in a recent standup appearance, ripping into ABC for cancelling her show and calling ABC a “shit,” “low-rated network.”

“When you get fired, you get real suicidal, but I’d never kill myself because that would make too many fucking people happy…And I’m not about to make people happy,” Roseanne Barr told the audience at Laugh Factory Las Vegas, according to Deadline.

Barr mocked ABC for killing her character off last year amid controversy over her tweets.

Dear ABC, when you asked me back to once again bail out your shit, fuckin’, low-rated network, I did so with the same vigor I’ve always rocked, and I delivered you the highest ratings you’ve had in ten fucking years,” she said to applause. “At the first sign of controversy, you killed me off with a drug overdose,” she continued. “But you know what, I ain’t dead bitches.”

The former television star was introduced by comedian Andrew Dice Clay. Following news of him and Barr performing together, he posted a defiant video message online, telling critics “fuck you,” and to “suck my fucking dick.”

Barr was fired from ABC and had her hit show Roseanne spun off into the much more lowly-rated The Connors last year after she sent a bizarre, racist tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett to a character from Planet of the Apes.

The 66-year-old actress has not been quiet since then, often speaking up about political and social issues she feels passionate about.

In an interview this month, Barr slammed Democrats for ignoring the crisis of human trafficking on the Southern border.

“Every single thing, and drugs, and you know, it’s all sex crime heavy, and if Democrats can’t see that, and they are a collusionary in it–it’s just more proof of how far they’re going to go down because the more people who are waking up and seeing it, the better,” she said.