David Letterman ‘Disappointed’ in ‘Putz’ Trump Presidency

Late-night legend and Netflix host David Letterman said that he is “disappointed” in President Donald Trump.

“I’m disappointed in his administration,” David Letterman told Ellen Degeneres in an interview Thursday.

“I would say to him, ‘Don, why are you such a putz?'”

Letterman also revealed that his main mistake was staying on TV for too long.

“It turns out that nobody had the guts to fire me, and I should’ve left 10 years ago,” the 71-year-old said. “You want to make sure you have some energy to direct toward other things.”

The former CBS host has lashed out at President Trump several times over the last few years. In 2017, he said that the presidency makes him “sick.”

“I’m disappointed that this man is representing me and my country,” he said, also saying that Trump is “a man without a core, a man without a soul.”

Letterman has also called the president “ignorant in a way that’s insulting to the office, insulting to America, insulting to human rights, insulting to civil rights.”

“He was a joke of a wealthy guy. We didn’t take him seriously. He’d sit down, and I would just start making fun of him. He never had any retort. He was big and doughy, and you could beat him up,” he said in an interview with New York magazine.