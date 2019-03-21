Samantha Bee: Democrats Will ‘Probably Lose’ to Trump in 2020

TBS late-night host Samantha Bee poured cold water on the left, predicting Wednesday that the Democratic nominee in 2020 will “probably lose” to President Donald Trump.

Following a lengthy rundown of the current Democratic White House hopefuls, Samantha Bee said, “There you have it! 16 candidates, 15 will lose while one, let’s be honest, will also probably lose and we’ll be stuck with this toilet monster for another four years.”

“So tonight, I’m announcing that I too am running, far away because this campaign is already exhausting and it makes me want to hide in a hole.”

During the segment, Bee poked fun at all of the prominent Democrats running, saying that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) announcement video was “depressing” and telling Joe Biden to “make up your fucking mind already.”

Bee also mocked Beto O’Rourke, saying that he’s responsible for “running down the batteries in your mom’s vibrator.”

She also ripped Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for her allegedly abusive behavior toward her staffers.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was also dragged for not knowing the ingredients of a margarita. For Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Bee simply said, “No.”

The Full Frontal host, though quite liberal herself, has recently been throwing more barbs at the Democratic Party. Last week, she slammed Democrats for throwing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “under the bus” amid controversy about anti-Semitism in the party.

Watch the full segment above.