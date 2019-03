Left-wing pop icon Barbra Streisand laments the absence of a New Zealand-style gun ban in the U.S. and blames the “gun lobby” for failure to secure one.

Breitbart News reported that New Zealand announced a ban on military style semiautomatic firearms and “high capacity” magazines March 21, 2019.

“Why can’t our country act as fast as New Zealand to remove military weapons from the hands of civilians?? Simple: the gun lobby runs the GOP,” Barbra Streisand said.

Why can’t our country act as fast as New Zealand to remove military weapons from the hands of civilians?? Simple: the gun lobby runs the GOP. https://t.co/f3HGI3W4HM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 22, 2019

Streisand is only the latest celebrity to laud New Zealand’s gun ban and wish for similar action in the U.S.

On March 21 Breitbart News reported that numerous celebrities who support the gun control lobby juxtaposed the New Zealand ban with what they see as U.S. inaction. Julianne Moore, Alyssa Milano, Michael Moore, Susan Sarandon, and other celebrities praised the swiftness with which New Zealand enacted a ban and wondered aloud why the U.S. refuses to follow suit.

Bette Midler equated America’s unwillingness to ban guns with “heartlessness.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.