Country Singer Justin Carter Dies After Accidental Shooting

Aspiring country artist Justin Carter died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun that was going to be used as a music video prop.

ABC 11 reported that the “gun that was going to be used for a music video shoot was the same one that ultimately killed Carter at his apartment.”

Thirty-five year-old Carter had recently signed with Triple Threat Management and Fox News reports that he was set to embark on a 10-state tour.

Carter’s mother, Cindy McClellan, described her son as “a wonderful artist.” She said, “He was the voice, he was the total package and we’re trying to keep his legend [alive].”

Triple Threat Management’s Mark Atherton described Carter as “the next Garth Brooks.”

