These Hollywood Celebrities Fantasized About Robert Mueller Indicting Donald Trump

Hollywood celebrities spent nearly two years incessantly fantasizing about special counsel Robert Mueller indicting President Donald Trump over so-called Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election. But on Friday, Mueller produced his report on possible collusion to Attorney General William Barr and recommended no further indictments against Trump campaign associates.

“I WILL Watch When MUELLER Makes Him Grovel In Dirt Of [rose] Garden,” wrote Cher in a bizarre January tweet. “When He Is Proven 2 Be PAWN Of PUTIN, When GOP Are Shown 2 Be ass Kissing Castrati They Are, When Ppl See Pence 4 Who He Is. A Pitch Man 4 Big TOBACCO, & dark force.”

Didn’t Watch trump’s Bullshit

Political Propaganda.I WILL Watch When MUELLER

Makes Him Grovel In Dirt Of 🌹Garden,When He Is Proven 2 Be PAWN Of PUTIN,When GOP Are Shown 2 Be ass Kissing Castrati They Are,When Ppl See Pence 4 Who He Is. A Pitch Man 4 Big TOBACCOὋ,& dark force pic.twitter.com/OUPtrXduPt — Cher (@cher) January 9, 2019

“Dear Mr. Mueller,” tweeted Jim Carrey, “Be my secret Santa. You know what I want for Christmas.”

Dear Mr. Mueller: Be my secret Santa. You know what I want for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ipzWVTuRdW — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 5, 2018

It is now crystal clear that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in the attack on our Democracy. At this point the only way Trump can avoid the consequences of his crimes is to invoke the Moron Defense. “I was too stupid to obstruct or conspire.” VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 13, 2018

Trump just ousted Jeff Sessions while Mueller is about to indict Trump Jr. Get ready. He's going to try and derail the investigation. This is one of many reasons it's so important we won back the House. But we need to back them up by remaining vigilant and vocal. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 7, 2018

trumpie…you fucked big time now. aint no stopping mueller now… you’re on the run. wait, can you run fatso? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 7, 2018

🎼 They call him Flipper, Flipper- No one, you see, flips faster than he…

🎵 And we know Flipper, lives in a dark world of blunder,

🎶 Lying there under, Mueller you see! #RageTweetExpectedFromWHin321 😆 https://t.co/1Ct9dy9nMq — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 14, 2018

Obama tried to warn the American people… McConnell blocked it.

Obama expelled Russian diplomats.

19 indictments.

5 guilty.

Your son Lil' Dotard met Russians in Trump Tower. The noose is tightening… #MuellerTime's gonna bury you.

Paranoid, delusional… cornered.#TrumpRussia https://t.co/QvDlebYMof — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 25, 2018

Press “send”, Robert Mueller. Do it. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) November 7, 2018

The Intercept editor Glenn Greenwald noted that the fact remains that “not one single American was charged, indicted or convicted for conspiring with Russia” to influences the 2016 presidential election.

The Mueller investigation is complete and this is a simple fact that will never go away: not one single American was charged, indicted or convicted for conspiring with Russia to influence the 2016 election – not even a low-level volunteer. The number is zero. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 22, 2019

“Not even a low-level volunteer,” added Greenwald, “The number is zero.”

What’s next for #TheResistance now that Robert Mueller has delivered his report? How soon before Hollywood celebrities turn on the now former Special Counsel and begin fantasizing about indicting him, instead? They can join Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who’s already talking about subpoenaing Mueller.

