Lena Dunham ‘Breaks Up’ with Her Scale After Celebrating Weighing the Most She Ever Has

Actress and former Hillary Clinton campaign surrogate Lena Dunham decided to “break up” with her bathroom scale this week following a celebration of her all-time weight gain.
“So yeah, this is a break up,” Lena Dunham told her scale in a video posted to her social media.
“I can’t do this anymore. I don’t have feelings for you anymore. I don’t love you anymore. And I’ve tried, tried to do it different ways. You know, I’ve tried to like bring the excitement back, but, we’re done so…bye,” she said while throwing the scale into the trash.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress has repeatedly posted about her ongoing weight gain online. In February, she posted a photo of herself in lingerie to celebrate weighing the most she ever has.
“I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have,” she said.
“And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Not the frail, precarious happiness of ‘things are going perfectly.” The big, generous, jiggly happiness of “I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of this.’ Not too much… Just enough.”
Last year, the Girls co-creator shared how happy gaining weight has made her, saying that since gaining 24 pounds, she is “happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits.”
