Barbra Streisand: Michael Jackson’s Alleged Child Molestation Fulfilled His ‘Sexual Needs’

Actress Barbra Streisand made a series of bizarre comments about the child molestation allegations against pop legend Michael Jackson in a new interview, saying that children were “thrilled” to be with him.

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has,” Barbra Streisand told the U.K. Times. She also said that the children “were thrilled to be there.”

“They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

However, the “Tell Him” singer also said that she believes the allegations against Jackson and feels bad for the alleged victims.

“I feel bad for the children,” the 76-year-old said.

“I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?”

The issue of sexual abuse allegations against Jackson has once again been thrust into the spotlight due to the release of HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland, which profiles two men who claim that the “Thriller” singer molested them as children.

A number of social media users, including some Hollywood stars, lampooned Streisand for her comments.

Barbara Streisand just “hold my beer’d” the whole Mueller Report. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 23, 2019

Pls tell me Barbara Streisand didn’t actually say these callous, ignorant things? #LeavingNeverland https://t.co/8qP8i0myix — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 23, 2019

Barbara Streisand's take on survivors of child sexual abuse: "It didn't kill them" Survivors of sexual abuse have higher rates of suicide, eating disorders, drug addiction, repeat victimization later in life, etc. Child sexual abuse literally does kill people. https://t.co/k6lyjjyjNB — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) March 23, 2019

Who had Barbara Streisand Defends Pedophilia in the 2019 pool https://t.co/xZgR6r8ZGk — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 23, 2019

Has Barbara Streisand lost her fucking mind? https://t.co/KjRPO4RXZf — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) March 23, 2019

These comments by Barbara Streisand on Michael Jackson’s sexual abuse accusers are sick and says volumes about Hollywood’s demented and perverted thinking. pic.twitter.com/QXrSET4Bkx — Fritz2 (@Fritz757) March 23, 2019

reading the Barbara Streisand comments like: pic.twitter.com/95aIreXJGG — Jason (@jasonelevation) March 23, 2019

Barbra Streisand, aside from her takes on sexual abuse, also raises eyebrows with her political views.

Last year, she said that women who voted for Trump did so because their husbands did, saying, “a lot of women vote the way their husbands vote; they don’t believe enough in their own thoughts.”

The star has also raised important issues, like why President Trump doesn’t like dogs.

“Donald Trump has never owned a dog. What does it say about someone who doesn’t like dogs? And of course his sons love killing wild animals for kicks. He’s the first president in 130 years who hasn’t had a dog in the White House,” she said last year.