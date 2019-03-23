Chelsea Handler Admits She’s ‘Very Sexually Attracted to Robert Mueller’

Far-left comedienne Chelsea Handler has admitted she is “very sexually attracted” to FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, just hours after he concluded his investigations into supposed collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

On Friday evening, the Justice Department announced that Mueller had concluded his investigations into the matter and that he would not be recommending any more indictments against Trump or anyone else involved in his campaign.

Yet despite the weight of disappointment felt by the majority on the Hollywood left, Chelsea Handler admitted that her obsession with the 74-year-old prosecutor may have been because she found him sexually attractive.

“If I’m being completely honest, I am very sexually attracted to Robert Mueller,” she wrote on Twitter. “I know it’s not meant to be, but that doesn’t mean I won’t hang a poster of him above my bed.”

Last month, the failed Netflix talk show host wished Mueller a “Happy Valentines Day,” while expressing hope that he would soon indict the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. on charges of Russian collusion or some financial misdemeanor.

“Happy Valentines Day to Robert Mueller, and for him giving his final rose to DonaldTrump, Jr.,” she wrote. “That would make this holiday really count.”

Mueller’s final report has not yet been released, although Attorney General William Barr said on Friday that he could reveal its contents as soon as this weekend.

“I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend,” Barr wrote in his letter the top Republicans and Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary committees.

